Jerome Tang, Kansas State Land Big-Time Addition In Transfer Portal
The 2024-25 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Player of the Year is headed to Kansas State.
Nate Johnson from Akron committed to Kansas State on Sunday afternoon via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Johnson entered the transfer portal last week. Last season he averaged 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. He also averaged 30.1 minutes on an Akron team that won the MAC regular season conference title and tournament before losing to Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Johnson posted a career high in single season points with 489, that was more than he scored in the previous two seasons combined and it placed him at No. 10 overall in the MAC last season in points scored. He also set a career high in single season rebounds, assists, and steals. Johnson collected 61 steals last season, ranking No. 2 in the MAC in number of steals. Johnson was also strong on the defensive boards last season, hauling in 136, the sixth most in the MAC.
Johnson is the fourth player to commit to Kansas State out of the transfer portal this year. He joins Khamari McGriff (North Carolina-Wilmington), Abdi Bashir Jr. (Monmouth) and Tyreek Smith (Memphis).
Johnson is a welcomed addition after six players from last years team entered the transfer portal, including starters Brendan Hausen and Dug McDaniel. They combined to average 22.3 points in 60 minutes.
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI