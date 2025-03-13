Jerome Tang's Definition Of 'Coach' Truly Captures Kansas State's Rocky Season
When Kansas State opened up its 2024-25 season, there were high expectations with the additions of Coleman Hawkins, Dug McDaniel and Brendan Hausen.
Alas, the season is over after losing in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday night. But per usual, K-State coach Jerome Tang gave an optimistic reflection on the year.
"This year, we've learned that one of the definitions of coach is 'a vehicle that takes people from one place to the next safely,'" Tang said after dropping to Baylor. "My job this year was to get them from where they were at to where they wanted to go safely. It's a journey. I don't know if we got there fully, but for the rest of my life and theirs, they can call me 'Coach.' And I can be someone that helps them."
The Wildcats had a slew of losing and winning streaks throughout the season, making them one of the most difficult teams in the country to truly evaluate.
“It’s never easy when the season ends,” Tang said. “I think I’ve only been happy after one season. You never want it to end, not because of the outcome but because of the end of the relationships. The teams are never the same next year. So I’m just super thankful for the time I got to spend with these guys.”
