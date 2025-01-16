Jerome Tang's Latest Biblical Reference Perfectly Sums Up Kansas State Amidst Four-Game Losing Streak
If Jerome Tang ever stops coaching, he should think about doing motivational speeches.
The Kansas State head coach always has a riveting or spiritual response in the midst of adversity, even if it's not what fans want to hear.
His latest was relating to the biblical story of Job, explaining how Job had everything and lost it but didn’t give up faith. This relates to Kansas State after dropping its fourth straight Big 12 game and moving to 7-9 on the season.
“I absolutely love what I do, and the way I’m doing it," Tang said after the loss. "I’m so blessed to be able to do this, I’m really thankful. I told the team before the game, God gives his toughest challenges to his biggest warriors. What we’re going through, it’s not fun but there’s something to be learned from this.”
But even during this losing streak, many on the team still believe they have what it takes to win, and there's nothing external they have to integrate to change.
Wildcats guard Brendan Hausen echoed the sentiments about improving the level of play.
“We’re capable of it, we just gotta put it together for 40 minutes," Hausen said. "Like I said, those spurts, we can see the growth and we’re heading in the right direction. Still a lot of basketball left, so we definitely wanna build off that.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.