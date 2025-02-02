Jerome Tang's Latest Message Illustrates Kansas State's Grace Amidst Losing Streak
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang has a lot of testimonies about faith and optimism in times of uncertainty.
His latest perfectly reflects the dominant three-game win streak following six consecutive conference losses.
"God's given us this platform to honor him, and if you honor him only when you win, it's not really honor," Tang said. "I think all season long, we've gone through some rough things, but our guys have honored God with their actions and their work. This win at Iowa State is huge, they're a great team."
Tang and Coleman Hawkins often spoke about getting closer to victory with each loss, and those steps have slowly translated to victory.
"It shows how resilient and capable we are," Wildcats guard Dug McDaniel said. "Not many people might believe in us, but we show up every day at practice. We believe in us and we brought that fight here today."
Tang emphasized how crucial it was to finally clinch a road victory after 15 straight losses in that area.
“Just winning a road game, that was huge for us,” Jerome Tang said. “We wanted to win a road game, we wanted to show that we can win away from home because we got those kinds of character guys and that toughness. This is one game, this is one win. We’re gonna move on to the next, because it’s the Big 12. As soon as you think you can relax, you end up on a losing streak.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.