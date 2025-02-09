Jerome Tang Still Hesitant About Placing NCAA Tournament Expectations On Kansas State
Kansas State’s win streak has many believing they can turn the tide and make the NCAA Tournament.
Wildcats coach Jerome Tang is pumping the brakes on those statements. While he still has optimism and faith in the team, he realizes the uphill battle at hand.
“I don’t know about that,” Tang said after defeating Kansas Saturday afternoon. “I felt we were a Tournament team when we put the team together. I felt that even when we lost a player, we'd still be a Tournament team. I think we're good enough to win games in the Tournament. But do we have the resume to do it? I don't know that, I'll leave that up to other people."
He also wants the team to remain poised and avoid satisfaction.
"Our goal is just to win the next game, and that starts by winning at practice tomorrow," Tang said.
Tang wants the momentum to continue shifting after their fifth consecutive victory.
"It was another great Big 12 game," Tang said. "When we were losing, we had said to move on to the next one, and it's the same thing with wins. You've got to tuck this one away and move on to the next. We've got another great team coming in and another great opportunity ahead of us."
Kansas State hosts No. 20 Arizona (17-6, 11-1 in Big 12) Tuesday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.