Jon Gruden Hilariously Caught Listening To NBA YoungBoy After Will Howard Conversation
Okay, I know what you're thinking. What in the world would link rapper NBA YoungBoy and veteran coach Jon Gruden?
Well, thank former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard for that. Howard listed the famous artist in his pre-game playlist in his conversation with Gruden on Gruden's QB Class.
Gruden felt the same hype Howard got when he listened to NBA YoungBoy before knocking off teams like Tennessee and Texas in last year's playoffs.
"This is NBA YoungBoy," Gruden said. "Will Howard put me on this guy. You ever heard of him? Listen to this. You watch film a lot faster. He was right, you have a little something to it. NBA YoungBoy, check it out."
Howard is the first player featured on Gruden's Barstool Sports web series, focused on top signal-callers ahead of the NFL Draft. Howard and coach Ryan Day made their championship intentions clear from the moment he arrived in Colombus, OH.
"When coach (Ryan) Day came and met with me, he said, 'I believe that you can be the guy that can lead us to the national title,'" Howard said. "And I said, 'I'm not gonna let you down.' I love being the underdog, and when people don't expect me to go out and do things, I do it. I think that's the story of me being in the Draft this year. I wouldn't rather be in any other place that I'm at."
