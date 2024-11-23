K-State Advances To Second Round of Paradise Jam With 83-71 Win Against George Washington
Kansas State continued its winning ways in the St. Thomas Virgin Islands, advancing to the second round of the Paradise Jam with an 83-71 win against George Washington.
The Wildcats handed the Revolutionaries their first loss, as it entered the game 4-0. The Wildcats have now won two straight since falling to LSU at home last Thursday. It faces Liberty Sunday, with the winner advancing to the championship game the following evening.
Liberty defeated Louisiana earlier in the evening with a 89-69 win, led by Kaden Metheny's 20 points
Forward David N'Guessan led all Kansas State scorers with 17 points, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double in a productive night for the offense. The guard combo of C.J. and Max Jones combined for 20 points, which helped contribute to a 52 percent clip overall as a team (29-of-56).
Guard Brendan Hausen added 11 points, while guard Dug McDaniel returned to the Wildcats' rotation with 13. He finished the night with three successful free throws out of four attempts, adding three rebounds.
Forward Achor Achor finally saw minutes for the first time this season, adding 10 points.
Kansas State led by 19 at halftime, not letting George Washington get within striking distance. Guard Jacoi Hutchinson led the Colonials with 19, finishing the game 6-of-13 from the field.
Kansas State added 32 points in the paint and 12 second-chance points to maintain the lead.
The Peach Jam win marked coach Jerome Tang's first since arriving in Manhattan. It was the first time the Wildcats had competed in the multi-team invite since 2018.
Kansas State's game against Liberty airs on ESPN+, with tip-off beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
