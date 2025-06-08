K-State Basketball Hit With Shocking Big 12 Odds Despite Active Offseason
Kansas State basketball's portal acquisitions have reignited what was an extremely disappointing offseason start.
Now, the Wildcats have life in the conference and the nation, as they can aim for greener pastures this NCAA Tournament.
But not everyone is convinced they'll be game-wreckers. There are still many who avoid giving them too much acclaim, including CBS Sports writer Isaac Trotter, who put Kansas State in the fourth tier of his Big 12 basketball prediction for next season. He gave the team a lot of praise, but still placed them in the likes of West Virginia (19-13) and Cincinnati (19-16).
"That backcourt is much-improved with loads of versatility compared to last year's K-State club, and Smith, Rapieque, and McGriff form a long-armed, defense-first frontcourt. After last year's rollercoaster, Haggerty's night-in, night-out steadiness and consistency should be a breath of fresh air and a real beacon for the rest of the team. It's not a lock, but Kansas State should hear its name called on Selection Sunday."
Perhaps last season's disappointment has made onlookers cautious of placing large expectations on them, as a brand-new K-State squad failed to mesh or play up to standard. To be fair, the Wildcats are in a loaded conference with teams like Houston, Texas Tech, and Baylor. It's understandable for outsiders to be skeptical of coach Jerome Tang using the same formula again in 2025, especially against such stiff competition.
With that said, the additions of names like PJ Haggerty, Nate Johnson, Abdi Bashir Jr., and Andrej Kostić should give the Wildcats a fighting chance.
