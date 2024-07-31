K-State, Conor Riley Begin Process Of Putting Together Cohesive Offensive Unit
The journey begins today for Kansas State football team when the players hit the practice field for the first time during fall camp.
For good reasons, there is optimism for this season, especially for the potential of a high-powered offense.
On paper, the Wildcats look strong with the return of junior running back DJ Giddens and the addition of running back Dylan Edwards. It should give K-State a dynamic running game because sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson is a threat to run at any time.
The Wildcats are looking for more production at wide receiver. The addition of Dante Cephas to go along with the development of wide receivers Jayce Brown and Keagan Johnson should make the Wildcats more dangerous in the air.
K-State is looking for a tight end replacement for Ben Sinnott, who was drafted in the second round by the Washington Commanders. One of the candidates to do that is sophomore Garrett Oakley.
Putting this together is offensive coordinator Conor Riley, who was elevated to this position during the Pop Tarts Bowl.
“It could be very potent because there are some great players and great leaders on this team,” Riley said in a story that appeared on the school’s athletic website. “There's a lot of skill. What we could be and what we will be could potentially be two different things, so it's going to come back to the work that we put into it.
“The roles that guys can ultimately play within their position and ultimately how well they can execute. There's a lot of skill on this football team. It's going to come down to how well we execute, and if we can do that, yeah, this offense can be extremely potent.”
