K-State Doesn't Defeat Kansas Without Kicker Chris Tennant
The heroics of Kansas State kicker Chris Tennant propelled the Wildcats to edge out Kansas 29-27 in the annual Sunflower Showdown.
His two field goals, including a career high 51 yard field goal with 1:42 left was enough for the Wildcats to hold on. The victory marked the 16th consecutive win over the Jayhawks dating to 2009.
Tennant made his first goal with 13:23 left in the fourth quarter and the Wildcats trailing 27-23. After linebacker Austin Romaine stripped the ball from Kansas quarterback Jaylon Daniels, it was recovered by Brendan Mott, which set the stage for Tennant to win the game.
Tennant had all the confidence in the world when the moment arrived and the ball left his foot.
"I had this gut feeling, and I can't even describe it," he said. "First quarter, I knew there was going to be a big kick. It's unexplainable to someone who's never felt it, but going into it, it was helpful. Right when I made contact, I knew it was good."
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman echoed those same sentiments based on Tennant's progression over the season.
"If you've watched Chris Tennant the last month, I knew that kick was going in," he said. "That kid is money right now."
Tennant converted on 12 out of 14 attempts on the year thus far. He eclipsed his season best from a year ago when he converted on 11 out of 14 attempts.
