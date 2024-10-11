K-State Feels Better Prepared To Handle Late Night, Altitude In Colorado
The Kansas State Wildcats are ready to brave the altitude and a late-night game against the hosting Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.
The Wildcats face a big test going up against the Deion Sanders-led squad, which has one of the most fast-paced offenses in college football. They also face logistical matters beyond their control, but are now accustomed to.
Before this season, the Wildcats had not played in altitude over 4,000 feet since they took on Colorado in 2010. They traveled to Utah to take on BYU on Sept. 21 where they lost 38-9.
The altitude was 4,550 feet and at 8:30 PM Mountain Time.
It was a trying experience for the Wildcats, but they are better prepared to know what to expect when they travel to Boulder.
“Obviously that was a tough game," said offensive tackle Carver Willis. "There was a whole lot of factors that went into that game that I think are easily avoidable in the CU game now that we have a bit more experience with it. But obviously altitude and late night are both gonna make an impact. But now that we know how we handle that we will be much better off this game.”
