K-State Football Names New Director of Strength and Conditioning
It helped Ray Thomas was already on staff.
On Wednesday, he was promoted to the role of Kansas State's director of strength and conditioning. Thomas has served on the staff since 2021 when he started as an assistant.
"We are pleased to elevate Ray to lead our strength and conditioning program," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said in a statement released by K-State Athletics on Wednesday. "Our players and coaches have the utmost respect for him, and his style and leadership will fit in seamlessly with our program as we enter the summer training months and into the season."
It wasn't just Klieman who was excited Thomas was given the promotion.
"I am blessed and thankful for the opportunity this new role presents," Thomas said in a statement released by K-State Athletics. "I look forward to helping continue to lead these young men with Coach Klieman's vision in mind. It's time to get to work and begin preparations for summer workouts and the 2025 season."
Thomas was described as a "driving force" behind the 700 pounds of muscle and speed added to the roster this offseason. Thomas was a part of the strength and conditioning staff that helped Kansas State through its added time in "Phase One" this offseason.
