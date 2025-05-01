K-State Gets Boost After Portal Closed According to ESPN Insider
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson was a part of the high school recruiting class of 2023. Johnson was the ninth ranked quarterback in that class. Of the quarterbacks in the top 10 of that class seven of them have transferred. Johnson's decision to stay at Kansas State this offseason was one of the biggest decisions of a player that decided to stay at their university according to ESPN senior college football insider Heather Dinich.
"K-State can win another wide-open Big 12 race and earn an automatic bid into the playoff as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions," Dinich said in an article published to ESPN.com. "Johnson never entered the transfer portal, but he attracted interest, especially after Tennessee lost Nico Iamaleava. 'We got a damned wall built around him,' a K-State source told ESPN. 'They better bring the Tennessee National Guard.'"
Johnson will have multiple weapons in his third season in the Kansas State backfield. Dylan Edwards is set to take on a larger role at the running back position after a record setting performance in the 2024 Rate Bowl. The Wildcats also pack a punch at wide receiver with guys like Jayce Brown, Jaron Tibbs, Caleb Medford and Jerand Bradley.
