K-State Guard Dug McDaniel Shows Personality When He Mic'd Up At Recent Workout
When a college basketball player is wearing a mic during a summer workout, there is no telling what might come out of his mouth.
Some of it is serious basketball talk, other snippets are comical. Just listen to a couple of minutes from Kansas State junior guard Dug McDaniel and you get a sense of who he is on the basketball court.
“Everybody is trying to talk. They never talk this much,” an observation McDaniel made on the official YouTube Channel for K-State Sports.
McDaniel, a transfer from Michigan, is one 10 new players on the Wildcats’ 2024-25 roster.
One way for K-State fans to get a glimpse of some of the new players’ personality on the basketball court is put them on YouTube. Fans can get to know them before the season starts.
McDaniel, a 5-foot-11 point guard, figures to be a key player in helping K-State improve on last season’s 19-15 record.
A year ago at Michigan, McDaniel averaged 16.3 points and 4.7 assists.
In one exchange during the workout session, McDaniel demonstrated the qualities of a floor general.
“Don’t be robots. Be basketball players,” he said.
McDaniel also showed his humorous side.
“I need a haircut,” he said. “I look bad. They caught me on an off day. It is all good. I’m getting my hair cut today.”
And when McDaniel scored a basket in the paint, he informed his teammates that he worked on that shot earlier in the day.
More than likely, K-State Sports will put a few more videos like this one on YouTube because coach Jerome Tang has brought in quite a few exciting new players like McDaniel and forward Coleman Hawkins that Wildcat fans want to know more about before the season starts.
