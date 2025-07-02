Kstate

K-State Has One Player Make Top 100 Players in EA College Football `26

Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine enters the game rated at 92 overall.

Seth Kunz

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
When thinking about the Kansas State roster for EA Sports College Football 25, it is easy to get excited about the offensive side of the ball. Names like K-State quarterback Avery Johnson, running back Dylan Edwards and wide receiver Jayce Brown headline a speed-driven offense. Still, the highest-rated player on the K-State roster is on the defensive side of the ball in Austin Romaine.

Romaine is rated No. 92, fifth among linebackers.

Last season Romaine totaled a team-high 96 tackles, with 54 solos, a huge jump from the previous year with 22. He also had two sacks with three forced fumbles.

An in-depth analysis of Romaine's rating reveals he has a 90+ rating in awareness (94), injury (94), stamina (93), toughness (91), pursuit (94), and play recognition (96).

EA's website shows Romaine is comparable to Texas middle linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (95 overall) and Georgia's C.J. Allen (91overall). While Romaine is three overall points lower than Hill, Romaine rates higher than Hill in the categories of stamina, awareness, block shedding, pursuit, play recognition, zone coverage and impact blocking.

Video game fans from across the country will play College Football 26 when it releases on July 10, and Romaine will be one of the top players in the game. Kansas State fans will be hoping Romaine lives up to the preseason hype when the Wildcats' season kicks off on Aug. 23.

