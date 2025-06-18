Kstate

K-State, Jerome Tang Lose Player To American Athletic Conference

The first Wildcat to enter the transfer portal announced he had a new home on Tuesday.

Seth Kunz

Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats coach Jerome Tang watches game play against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
Macaleab Rich is the first player to enter the transfer portal this cycle for the Kansas State basketball team. On Tuesday, Rich announced he was transferring to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) via his X account.

Across Rich's two seasons in Manhattan, Kansas, he appeared in 29 games, averaging 11 minutes, 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds. Last season he averaged 12.4 minutes, 5.9 points, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 64.4 percent from the field in 13 games.

Rich joins a UTSA transfer class consisting of three other players according to 247 Sports. Rich will join fellow former Big 12 players Vasean Allette (TCU) and Austin Nunes (Arizona State) at UTSA.

UTSA went 12-19 last season, and will look for better results under second year head coach Austin Claunch. UTSA saw nine players enter the transfer portal at the end of last season.

Kansas State had seven players enter the portal this offseason. Rich was the sixth to find a new home. The only former Wildcat still in the transfer portal is Rich's high school teammate, CJ Jones.

The transfer portal was a sore subject for K-State fans earlier this offseason, but coach Jerome Tang and his staff have retooled the roster. K-State has the No. 3 transfer class in the country, only behind NCAA Tournament teams St. John's and Michigan.

