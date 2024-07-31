K-State Lands Safety Logan Bartley Who Previously Committed To Wake Forest
Kansas State is loading up on defensive backs, getting a second commitment this week.
And this one is impressive in how the Wildcats landed him.
Back in January, Logan Bartley, a three-star defensive back from Naples, Fla., made a verbal commitment to Wake Forest.
According to On3, Bartley was sold after a quiet, unofficial visit to K-State in late July. Bartley changed his mind and made a verbal commitment to K-State on Wednesday.
Bartley joins Noah King, a safety who committed to K-State on Tuesday. They join Dominic Mitchell and RJ Collins.
Bartley, 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety, had 101 tackles and three sacks playing for First Baptist Academy in Naples last season.
On his X page, Bartley simply announced, “I’m home,” with a picture of him superimposed on the K-State football field.
Overall, Bartley is the 17th recruit to verbally commit to K-State. The others are: Noah King, 6-2, 195, safety, Fairfield (Ohio), Linkon Cure, 6-6, 225 tight end Goodland (Kansas), Monterrio Elston, 5-9, 180, Parkview (Arkansas), Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200, quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna, 6-5, 260, defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Coppell (Texas), Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175, cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-1, 180, wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida),Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225, defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230, linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska), JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida), Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas), Brock Heath, 6-4, 265 offensive line, Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas), RJ Collins, 5-11, 175, defensive back, Staley (Missouri), Dominic Mitchell, 6-1, 195, safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona) and Ashton Moore, 6-0, 200, linebacker Louisburg (Kansas).
