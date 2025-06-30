K-State Lands Top California Kicker In Another 2026 Class Smash Hit
Kansas State kicked off the week by landing a new recruit for its 2026 class.
Luis Rodriguez, a 6-foot-1 and 200-pound freshman kicker, announced his commitment to Kansas State Sunday on social media. With Rodriguez committing so early in his community college career, it’s clear the Wildcats made a strong impression in their recruiting pitch.
The California native turned heads during his freshman campaign, scoring 94 points on 21-of-25 field goals and 31-of-34 PAT attempts. He nailed a long of 54 yards and was widely recognized as the top kicker in the state last season. He also recorded six games with two or more field goals. In two games, he converted at least four field goals, including a 5-for-5 performance vs. Fullerton College.
The Tujunga, CA native handled kick-off duties with 58 kicks totaling 3,074 yards with 31 touchbacks. He ranked first in California in field goal attempts and field goals made. Rodriguez was named to the 2024 California Community College Football Coaches Association All-America team.
With the Wildcats in pursuit of a five-star prospect, their prayers have been answered with Rodriguez’s commitment.
He will now join K-State's 2026 recruiting class that includes the likes of three-star wide receiver Maxwell Lovett (Engelwood, CO), three-star quarterback Miles Teodecki (Austin, TX), three-star running back Tanner West (Fulshear, TX), and three-star wide receiver/defensive back Hannibal Carter Navies (Loganville, GA).
