K-State LB Alec Marenco Involved In A Head-On Car Accident
On Wednesday, Kansas State senior linebacker Alec Marenco was injured in a head-on car accident.
According WBIW.com, the accident occurred at 6:17am on the northeast side of Manhattan, Kan. Police say Marenco, driving a 2019 GMC Sierra, collided with a 2018 Jeep Cherokee Jeep Cherokee driven by a person named Akeema Jones-Greene when they crossed the center line.
Marenco was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan by ambulance. The injuries he sustained in the crash aren't considered life threatening.
The nature of his injuries remain unknown and there were no other injuries reported after the accident.
According to KSNT.com, Ryan Lackey, Associate Athletic Director of Communications, says Marenco is no longer in the hospital as of Nov. 14.
Marenco is a native of El Paso, Texas playing in his first season with the Wildcats. He played three years (2021-2023) at the University of New Mexico. Carter finished with 97 total tackles and 47 solo tackles.
He was a 2023 All-Mountain West Honorable Mention as the lead tackler for the Lobos.
Marenco played in one game this season against Tulane on Sept. 7.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play Big 12 conference rival Arizona State on Saturday at 7:00pm EST. Kansas State is in a four way tie with Arizona State, Iowa State, Colorado, and West Virginia with a 4-2 record in the Big 12.
More on this story as it develops.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
