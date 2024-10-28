K-State LB Asa Newsom Is Out For Season Due To Injury
Kansas State linebacker Asa Newsom is out for the rest of the season due to injury.
Newson, a redshirt freshman, suffered an injury during the Wildcats 29-27 win over Kansas last Saturday. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman made the news official while giving an injury update during his weekly news conference on Monday.
“We lost him for the season, unfortunately, with an injury,” he said. “We’re down a little bit at linebacker.”
This comes as the Wildcats are pilling up injuries on defense. Newsom's absence leaves another void in the linebacker spot in addition to the absence of senior Beau Palmer due to a season ending injury sustained against West Virginia.
Newsom and Palmer combined to provide an effective tandem as defensive reserves. Newsom played in every single game, made four tackles, and seen at least 27 defensive snaps.
The Wildcats are expected to get more out of starters Austin Romaine, Austin Moore and Desmond Purnell, whom Newsom backed up. Redshirt sophomore Rex Van Wyhe is expected to fill in for Newsom as the Wildcats play Houston on Saturday Nov. 2.
“"We're down a little bit at linebacker after losing Beau and Asa for the year," Klieman said. "Some young guys have to be able to step up and we’re going to have to do some things with our package to help that position out.”
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
