K-State Legend Darren Sproles Gets Huge Acclaim From Major News Outlet
As fans and onlookers wait for the 2025-26 CFB season to begin, they can only speculate and make predictions on how their favorites fare this fall.
So, while we all wait for the near future, why not dive into the best of the sport's past? CBS Sports released its list of the most dynamic collegiate players since 2000, placing former Kansas State running back Darren Sproles at No. 18.
"One of the smallest players at the Power Four level, the Wildcats' 5-foot-7 engine that could surpassed 1,900 yards rushing as a junior in 2003. It's hard to believe a player of his stature was able to sustain 306 carries while also hauling in 25 receptions, but [Darren] Sproles did it. Rarely caught from behind, when Sproles saw daylight, he usually left defenses in his dust."
Sproles amassed 4,979 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns in his Wildcats tenure, holding the program's all-time lead in rushing yards and attempts. He also had 66 receptions for 609 yards and two touchdowns. Despite his size, he shocked many with speed and versatility in the rushing, receiving, and return game. The Chargers drafted him in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft.
Sproles converted into a return specialist in the NFL, accumulating six consecutive 1,000-yard return seasons in his first years as a pro. After his time with the Chargers, he played for the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, where he earned three Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl championship.
