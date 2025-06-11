K-State Legend Michael Beasley Has Bold Statement For Carmelo Anthony
NBA veteran Michael Beasley is still making headlines for his 1v1 victory against Lance Stephenson.
Now, he's aiming for an even bigger target: 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony. Anthony, a superstar Beasley was once compared to coming out of college, is now the latest to be called out by the former Kansas State star.
"I'll bust his a**," Beasley said to YouTube personality Adin Ross. "I will."
Though he didn't have the same choice words when asked about Kevin Durant, who he was a little hesitant to declare victory against.
"We've been playing since we were little, KD might win," Beasley said.
If Beasley's pregame one-on-one with Stephenson displayed anything, it's that he's still got that competitive fire. Even if it is in an off-putting manner.
Beasley was a trailblazer in his lone freshman season at Kansas State, averaging 26.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. He earned the Freshman of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year accolades, regarded as one of the best collegiate prospects of his time. The Miami Heat drafted him in 2008 with the second overall pick. He spent four years of his pro career in Miami but was largely a journeyman across the league.
Beasley's reputation as one of the best one-on-one basketball players likely fuels his confidence in defeating players like Anthony.
