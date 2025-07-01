K-State Linebacker Austin Romaine Earns Another Top Preseason Honor
Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine is expected to be one of the best players in college football.
As a true sophomore, Romaine began turning heads with a strong breakout season. He led the Wildcats with 54 tackles along with 7.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass breakups over 621 defensive snaps.
Romaine was featured in PFF's college football rankings of the top 50 players, coming in at No. 45. He was also recognized as the highest-graded linebacker in the Power Four last season, earning an impressive 91.0 overall grade.
"That grade was fueled by a 90.7 run-defense grade, third best among Power Four linebackers, and 43 run stops, the fourth most in that group," the article wrote. "At 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds, Romaine fits the mold of a true Mike linebacker and excels at slipping blocks before linemen can get a clean shot on him."
The Hillsboro, Mo., native earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors this past season. Two of his forced fumbles led to game-winning scores, including one returned 60 yards for a touchdown in a seven-point win at Tulane. The other forced-fumble led to a 51-yard field goal against Kansas in a two-point victory.
With Romaine now generating buzz as a potential NFL prospect, he appears poised for another impactful season with the Wildcats. Additionally, given Kansas State's emphasis on running the ball offensively and stopping the run defensively he’ll remain a key focal point in coach Chris Klieman’s system.
