K-State Looks To Prove It Can Win On The Road
The Kansas State Wildcats are looking to do more than just defeat Colorado on Saturday.
In the process, they are looking to bolster their road record. The Wildcats have a record of 4-1. Their one loss came on the road against BYU 38-9 on Sept. 21.
Their first road game was against Tulane on Sept. 7, where they won 34-27. However, there is a sense they are not playing at their best on the road for various reasons.
The logistics of traveling and scheduling as well as environmental factors can play a role in how a team performs on the road.
It is something the Wildcats know they have to overcome, especially against a highly touted Colorado team.
“You can look at our performances and I think that is a big challenge that Coach Klieman has said and it’s a big challenge we are going to continue to echo," offensive coordinator Conor Riley said. "We have not played our best football on the road if you look at our two road games. It’s something we need to continue to work towards is whatever maybe the distraction maybe getting out of a normal routine that happens when you get on the road. If you want to be a very successful football team you have to go perform very well on the road and that’s what I’m excited about here this Saturday night”
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
