K-State Moves Up In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
The Kansas State Wildcats received good news Tuesday night despite not playing in Week 11.
During the second week of the College Football Playoff weekly rankings, the Wildcats (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) moved up three spots from No. 19 to No. 16 ahead of their game Saturday against Arizona State (7-2, 4-2 Big 12).
The Wildcats' conference title game chances took a step back in a 24-19 loss to Houston, coupled with a 41-27 Colorado victory against Texas Tech last Saturday.
Despite Kansas State holding the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Buffaloes, it no longer controls its own destiny. Colorado has one fewer loss than the Wildcats, meaning another loss in two of its final three games is required for the Wildcats to qualify. To go along with outside help, the Wildcats cannot afford a third loss, as it would effectively end their CFP hope.
Kansas State won the Big 12 title two seasons ago, defeating then-ranked No. 3 TCU in overtime, 31-28. The Wildcats finished the season 10-4 (7-2 Big 12), losing to then-coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl 45-20.
According to College Football Network, Kansas State is given a 4.61 percent to win the league with three weeks to go. Below is the easiest scenario for the Wildcats to make the championship game.
Scenario
Kansas State wins out. Colorado loses one game.
The Wildcats are 9.5-point favorites against Arizona State, winning one time in six tries since 1964.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
