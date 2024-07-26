K-State Non-Conference Schedule Highlighted By Home Game Against LSU, At Wichita State
Six home games at Bramlage Coliseum, including a marquee matchup with LSU, highlight the non-conference schedule for Kansas State basketball.
The Nov. 5 opener with New Orleans ties for the earliest home opener in school history (North Dakota State in 2019). It is the first meeting with the Privateers since 1999.
In addition to its six home games, K-State hosts reigning Missouri Valley Conference tournament champion Drake in the Wildcat Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City Dec. 17.
In addition to its six home games, K-State hosts reigning Missouri Valley Conference tournament champion Drake in the Wildcat Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City Dec. 17. The schedule includes matchups against KU, Iowa State, Houston and conference newcomer Arizona.
Here are the other dates:
Nov. 9: Cleveland State Nov. 9.
Nov. 14: LSU
Nov. 19: Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 22-22: Paradise Jam
Dec. 1: UAPB
Dec. 7: St. John's
K-State finished last season with a 19-15 record, including an 8-10 mark in Big 12 play, and advanced to the NIT. Among the Wildcats’ 19 victories were 4 over Top 25 teams, including 3 in the Top 10. The team has won 45 games in Tang’s first two seasons, including consecutive postseason appearances.
The Wildcats return three lettermen (senior David N’Guessan and sophomores Taj Manning and Macaleab Rich) in 2024-25, along with the 10 newcomers, which includes 8 Division I transfers, a junior college All-American (Mobi Ikegwuruka) and a top-50 high school prospect (David Castillo).
The transfer class is considered one of the best in the country and includes notable additions Achor Achor (Samford), Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), Dug McDaniel (Michigan) and Ugonna Onyenso (Kentucky) as well as Baye Fall (Arkansas), Brendan Hausen (Villanova), C.J. Jones (UIC) and Max Jones (Cal State Fullerton).
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
