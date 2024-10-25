K-State Playing First Home In Over A Month Against Kansas
The Sunflower Showdown against Kansas marks the first home game for Kansas State in more than a month.
The last time the Wildcats played at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium was against Oklahoma State on Sept. 28 where they won 42-20. The Wildcats played on the road against Colorado on Oct. 12 and West Virginia on Oct. 19.
Kansas State battled through travel, time zone changes, and late night changes to come out on top against both opponents. After defeating West Virginia 45-18, Wildcats coach Chris Klieman provided his players a message about their endurance and the breather they get this weekend playing at home.
"I told the guys after the game what we've done these last two weeks is really impressive," he said. To go on the road in two time zones at night, get back as late as we get back. Trying to take care of the guys with some of our scheduling that we've adjusted. But to go on the road against Colorado at West Virginia and find ways to get two big wins in different ways that we did it was really impressive and hopefully we can build off of that now this week we are fortunate to get to play at home. Another night game gives us an opportunity to get our bodies back and get our minds fresh."
