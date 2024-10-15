K-State Puts Colorado Win In The Rearview While Looking Ahead To West Virginia
The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats have put their victory over Colorado in the back of their minds.
Last Saturday, they fought to a 31-28 win against one of the highly-touted teams in the country on the road. Even though Colorado outscored the Wildcats 14-7 in the fourth quarter, the defense forced a series of turnovers to seal the win.
It cemented the Wildcats as a legitimate contender in the Big 12 conference.
The Wildcats have an overall record of 5-1 and a 2-1 conference record. This Saturday they are back on the road to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Despite the significance of the win at Colorado, the Wildcats are back to square one with a focus on what is ahead for them this week. It is a mindset embraced by quarterback Avery Johnson.
“Next play mindset, never too high, never too low always got to stay neutral," Johnson said. "Regardless of coming off a win or coming off a loss we want to attack the next team the same. Ultimately we are just trying to get our heads wrapped around West Virginia and what we are going to do to scheme them up this upcoming week. What’s in the past is in the past we got to continue to treat it like a one week season.”
