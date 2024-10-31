K-State QB Avery Johnson Accepts Adversity Coming His Way
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson knows about adversity.
After being relegated as a running quarterback who couldn't pass the ball, he is in the midst of his best season as a passer.
Johnson has 1,654 yards and threw for 16 touchdowns at this point. A far cry from one year ago where he had only 479 yards and 5 touchdown passes.
This year alone he overcame a poor performance against BYU and a non-contact injury against Colorado.
Johnson attributes the team mindset of taking one game at a time as his guiding force to conquer the inevitable challenges coming his way.
“I feel like the biggest you got to have that next play mentality,” he said. “Everybody’s eyes are always on me whether I like it or not with the position I’m in people feed off my energy. Always trying to never have negative energy, keep my head up high because adversity is gonna strike, bad things are gonna happen, I’m gonna turn the ball over. Things are not gonna go our way. The biggest thing is how can I learn from it how can I respond to those things and just continue to try to not get it all back in one play on the next play take what the defense gives me and be confident in myself and my play so that I can help out the team to the best of my ability.”
