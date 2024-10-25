K-State QB Avery Johnson Poised To Break Single Season School Record
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is on the cusp of breaking a record for the most single season touchdown passes in program history.
The record is 24 held by former quarterbacks Ell Robertson in 2003 and Will Howard in 2023. Last year, Howard broke the record in a 59-19 win over Baylor.
Johnson has 15 touchdown passes along with 1,401 yards this year.
Johnson is having one of the best seasons passing. His abilities were always called into question as he became defined as a running quarterback.
In 2023, he finished with 479 yards and only five touchdown passes. He rushed for 296 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
His best passing performance came last weekend in a 45-18 win over West Virginia. He completed 19 of 29 passes, threw for three touchdowns, and finished with a career high 298 yards.
Afterwards, coach Chris Klieman described his performance as "phenomenal".
“Avery’s progress as a passer has been phenomenal,” he said. “Today he was so poised. Guys made plays for him and he threw a couple of strikes. It was fun to to see us have to throw the football to be successful and be able to do that.”
Now he is set to matchup against Kansas's quarterback Jalon Daniels this Saturday in the annual Sunflower Showdown.
Johnson is on pace to break the record with five games remaining.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
