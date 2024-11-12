K-State QB Avery Johnson Upbeat Despite Uphill Path To Big 12 Title Game
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson understands the Wildcats have to win their final three games of the season to have a shot at the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 7.
The Wildcats stand at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play. They are tied for third with West Virginia, Iowa State, and their Saturday opponent, Arizona State.
On Nov. 2, the Wildcats lost 24-19 to Houston in an upset. The loss put Kansas State in a more precarious situation.
Johnson knows the urgency of the moment.
"I mean it's obviously not the best place to be in because going into that Houston week we ran the ran the tables and ultimately if we handled our business then um we can short our destiny from that point," he said. "Now we just need a little bit of help uh if we want to continue to play for that Big 12 Championship, but I mean at the end of the day if we don't win these last three games none of it really matters anyway. So just focusing on controlling what we can control and if the cards fall on our table then we'll be excited. But just trying to take it one week at a time."
According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the Wildcats are 8.5 favorites to defeat the Sun Devils.
