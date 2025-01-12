K-State Quarterback Avery Johnson Benefitted From Time With Will Howard
Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes are heading to the CFP championship, with the opportunity to win their first title since 2015.
Amidst his elevated play and heightened statistics, Howard's team leadership has also been one of his tangibles as a Buckeye.
Kansas State's Avery Johnson has firsthand experience of Howard's guidance before his career season.
"I would say he definitely helped me in many ways," Johnson said before the 2024 season. "I was his roommate, so I got to see how he went about his film study, how he led, how he brought in the locker room and stuff. I could watch and say like, 'I want to take this and add this to my game, or I don't wanna add this to my game, and just be able to put together the perfect formula that works for me.'"
Johnson sat behind Howard as a freshman, getting his first true start in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against North Carolina State. He became the starter after Howard departed for Columbus, finishing 2024 with 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while rushing for 605 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Howard captured his first postseason wins as a Buckeye and now has the chance to win the first title of his career.
Ohio State faces Notre Dame on Jan. 20.
