K-State Quarterback Avery Johnson Hints At Breakout Season
Expectations are high for Kansas State signal-caller Avery Johnson next season from the outside.
But none are bigger than the ones he sets for himself. Johnson's latest Instagram message was aimed toward those who still have doubts about him.
"Watch me shake the world and wake up everyone who sleepin' on me," Johnson wrote in the caption.
Johnson finished the 2024 season with 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, rushing 113 times for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a decent but slightly underwhelming sophomore display, leaving more to be desired next season. However, his dual-threat ability gives him a massive upside at the collegiate level.
Kansas State will have to regroup after losing Conor Riley to Dallas, but its offense should remain among the top in the conference. The standard for Johnson and the Wildcats remains the same: participating in the postseason. The sophomore quarterback expects that same commitment level from his teammates, especially those who recently transferred.
"At the end of the day, wherever you're at, the work's still the work," Johnson said prior to the Rate Bowl victory. "You gotta put the work in, you gotta love the game, and eventually it'll reward you. Obviously, we want all the talented players and things to be here. But if you don't really wanna be here, and you're not here for the right reasons, we're better off without you."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.