K-State Recruit Hungry To Headline Revamped Secondary
With Kansas State boasting offensive weapons like Avery Johnson and Dylan Edwards, it's clear that speed is essential for the team.
New cornerback RJ Collins knows a little something about that. The Staley High defensive back was recently named the "fastest man in Missouri history" after setting the state record in the 100-meter dash last month. He wants to utilize his speedy play style as he steps into a revamped secondary.
"I think it could help me in a lot of ways," Collins said to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. "It can help me get out of my breaks really quickly, I can get down on those short routes or flat routes. I like to come down and hit, too, so it'll definitely help with that as well. Obviously, you can't teach speed, so that's a way I can benefit the team."
Collins, a 2025 class recruit from Kansas City, MO, signed with the Wildcats in December. He joins a unit rebuilding after losing star defensive backs Marques Sigle (San Francisco 49ers) and Jacob Parrish (Tampa Bay Buccaneers). With the Wildcats needing to gain ground for their defensive losses, Collins believes he can step into the role and be a headliner in the secondary.
"I think I can bring leadership and the brotherhood aspect," Collins said. "Just knowing I got my brothers' backs. I love the game, so as long as you love the game, we'll bring everything out when we step on the field. I wanna bring the dawg out of my teammates as well."
