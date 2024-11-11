K-State Remains Ranked In The Latest AP Top 25 Poll
The Kansas State Wildcats begin the week ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 College Football poll.
The Wildcats stand at 7-2 and are just coming off a bye week. They are back in action Saturday to take on Big 12 rival Arizona State at home.
Kansas State stands at 4-2 in the Big 12 conference. The Wildcats lost to Houston in an upset on Nov. 2 24-19.
The Wildcats had the benefit of a couple upset losses over the weekend to keep in good standing in the both nationally and in the Big 12. Alabama blew out LSU 42-13 and Kansas defeated Iowa State 45-36.
LSU fell to No. 22 in the rankings whereas Iowa State is unranked.
The Wildcats are tied for third in the Big 12 conference standings with Iowa State, Arizona State, and West Virginia.
Kansas State needs to win its next three games in order to have a shot at the Big 12 conference championship game on Dec. 7. After Arizona State, they play Cincinnati on Nov. 23 and Iowa State on Nov. 30.
The Wildcats also need Colorado to lose at least one game out of the three remaining.
New bowl projections have the Wildcats playing against Miami in the Pop Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 28. This comes after Miami was upset by Georgia Tech 28-23 on Saturday.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
