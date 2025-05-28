K-State's Ashton Moore Follows Brother's Footsteps Upon Campus Arrival
Kansas State's promising 2025 recruiting class is beginning to arrive on campus.
On Monday, several incoming Wildcats players were captured moving into their college dorms. This includes linebacker/running back Ashton Moore, whose older brother Austin suited up for the Wildcats for five seasons.
In the older Moore's senior season with the Wildcats, he had 59 total tackles, 31 assisted tackles, and 1.5 sacks. During his tenure in Manhattan, KS, he was named the 2024 Rate Bowl Defensive MVP and was an honorable mention for the 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year
As a junior in high school, the younger Moore had 125 tackles and rushed for 1,100 yards.
In an interview with K-State on SI last year, Ashton spoke on what his older brother told him to expect upon joining the program.
"He's just talked to me a lot about the culture—how everybody is very tight knitted, just the family culture," Moore said. "Everyone has each other back out there. I come from a small town, and it's that same type of culture, not just with the football team but throughout the whole school. Everyone is close, looking out for each other, and that's the type of school I want to be at."
Following in the footsteps of his brothers, Ashton is poised to continue the family legacy at Kansas State. Wildcats fans should expect similar contributions throughout the incoming freshman's college career.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Portal Woes to Portal Wows: Kansas State Retools In Transfer Portal
Will Howard Should Be Elated By Former NFL GM's Aaron Rodgers Take
K-State Fans Skeptical About PJ Haggerty's Potential NIL Package