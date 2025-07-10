K-State's Avery Johnson Awaiting Johnny Manziel Moment
Every college quarterback dreams of their grand-stage moment to show the nation what they can do.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has raved about this vision in his Big 12 championship ambitions and postseason aspirations. However, he revealed another dream opportunity to showcase his talent across a wider audience. Johnson told college football commentator Greg McElroy that Alabama would be his fantasy opponent.
“I would probably go play at Alabama,” Johnson said. “I saw something on social media where they got their lights flashing. So, a place like that, or really any powerhouse SEC school. Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee. That’s one thing I want to do is go to the College Football Playoff and play an away game at an SEC school. I think it would be a crazy environment.”
Johnson would likely want to replicate Johnny Manziel's stunner against Alabama in 2012. The then-freshman quarterback pulled off an upset victory against No. 1 Alabama, skyrocketing his Heisman Trophy odds en route to his eventual award win. Manziel went 24-of-31 for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 18 times for 92 yards. Texas A&M scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, maintaining their lead throughout the matchup to halt a Crimson Tide comeback.
Johnson unfortunately won't have that opportunity this season, as the Wildcats' non-conference opponents are Army and North Dakota. Still, a Bowl matchup or a possible playoff affair could see the two battling it out in Johnson's dream game.
