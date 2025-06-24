K-State's Avery Johnson Continues NIL Momentum With Latest Deal
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has been cashing in big on NIL deals.
Early Tuesday, Johnson announced on Instagram he is partnering with a venture capital firm called the Cashmere Fund. Cashmere focuses on early‑stage, consumer‑facing startups leveraging influencers to accelerate growth.
Johnson emphasized he’s excited to be partnering with the venture capital fund.
"Being a part of this means tapping into something bigger than football. Learning how to invest early and make it count. It's about being in the room now, not waiting till later," Johnson wrote.
Other Cashmere partners include SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
The junior quarterback has inked numerous NIL deals, including partnerships with CVS Pharmacy and internet provider WTC Fiber. He also teamed up with local beverage manufacturer Bev‑Hub to launch his own strawberry‑lemonade soft drink.
Johnson’s NIL earnings have surged dramatically over the past year. In May 2024, his valuation was reportedly just $237,000. Since then, he’s added notable perks such as a custom lavender Corvette through a deal with Long McArthur Luxury. This marked his first major vehicle partnership.
Fast forward, Johnson has now upgraded his ride to a sleek Mercedes AMG.
Johnson's NIL valuation ($1.6 million) ranks No. 3 among Big 12 quarterbacks, trailing behind Arizona State's Sam Leavitt ($3.1 million) and TCU's Josh Hoover ($2.4 million).
More Kansas State News
Aaron Rodgers Selflessly Loops Will Howard Into Retirement Plans
Kansas State Football Target Set to Announce Commitment Wednesday Afternoon
K-State’s Matt Wells Proves Critics Wrong With Explosive Attack