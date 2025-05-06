K-State's Avery Johnson Continues To Receive Zero Love For NFL Draft
Kansas State's Avery Johnson is set to begin his second season as the full-time starting quarterback.
He might have a chip on his shoulder when August arrives.
Johnson was left out of Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick's top QB prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. The 10-player list was led by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. Sam Leavitt (Arizona State) and Sawyer Robertson (Baylor) were also listed ahead of Johnson.
Last year Johnson ranked No. 10 in the Big 12 with 2,712 passing yards behind Robertson (No. 5) with 3,071 yards and Leavitt (No. 8) with 2,885 yards.
Johnson also led the conference with 605 rushing yards. His 25 touchdowns were also fifth-best in the league.
This season proves if Johnson, who was a top-rated recruit out of high school, can live up to the NFL expectations. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman was confident enough to hand Johnson the keys of the offense two seasons ago when Will Howard was under center.
Johnson became the future while Howard transferred to Ohio State. Johnson led the Wildcats to an eight-win season and a bowl game victory in the shadows of Howard winning a national championship with the Buckeyes.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Fox Sports Analyst Bestows High Honor on Kansas State's Chris Klieman
K-State Newcomers JB Nelson, Terrence Enos Jr. Competing for Starting Jobs
Kansas State Gets More Preseason Hype With Post-Spring Football Ranking
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI