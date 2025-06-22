K-State's Avery Johnson Draws Heisman Hype Among Big 12 Quarterbacks
Kansas State’s Avery Johnson is primed for a breakout season, on the verge of establishing himself as one of the Big 12’s premier quarterbacks.
Following his first full season as the Wildcats’ starting signal-caller, Johnson is ready to leverage valuable experience and elevate his play to a new level. Johnson earned the No. 6 spot in a Sports Illustrated ranking of the conference's starting quarterbacks, recognized for his high ceiling heading into next season.
"Johnson is on the verge of becoming a top quarterback in the league," the article wrote. "Now that he has a full year of starting under his belt, I expect him to make a big leap, specifically in the passing game. It might be a long shot, but there's Heisman potential here."
The dynamic quarterback enjoyed a standout sophomore campaign for Kansas. Johnson threw for 2,712 passing yards and a school-record 25 touchdowns. Additionally, he chipped in 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 113 carries. Johnson was one of five players in the nation to record 2,700 passing yards and 600 rushing yards.
However, Johnson still needs to refine several aspects of his game, including passing consistency and mechanics. He also needs to grow into a more prominent leadership role for the Wildcats.
The quarterbacks ranked ahead of Johnson included Rocco Becht (Iowa State), Josh Hoover (TCU), Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), Behren Morton (Texas Tech), and Sawyer Robertson (Baylor).
Hopefully, Johnson can see his name atop these rankings by December.
