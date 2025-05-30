K-State's Avery Johnson Expanding Personal Brand With Hot New Ride
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson adds more to his off-field persona.
In addition to establishing a signature drink, Johnson was recently featured on Long McArthur Ford's Instagram account with his own Mercedes.
"From Lavender to Legendary. Avery Johnson is known for his speed, and now his ride matches it! Mercedes AMG - the ultimate upgrade. More power. More luxury. More game. Only at Long McArthur," the caption wrote.
The car promotion highlighted Johnson's speed as a signal-caller, which is evident in his dual-threat play style. Johnson threw for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season, while rushing for yards and seven touchdowns. His speed is arguably the best asset of his game, adding another dimension to the Wildcats' offense as he develops his throwing.
Kansas State fell short of the postseason after a sloppy end to the season, with Johnson struggling in November against conference opponents. As many predict them to remain competitive nationally, it starts with improvement from the signal-caller.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman knows Johnson's potential, which is why he both encourages and pressures the Wildcats quarterback to perform better next season.
"All of us are counting on Avery taking that next step, and I know he is too," Klieman said in a May 7 interview with SiriusXM. "He's feeling so much more confident and comfortable."
More K-State News
K-State Basketball Gets Huge Acclaim After Latest CBS Sports Laud
New K-State Recruit Thrilled To Reunite With Avery Johnson, Dylan Edwards
Big 12 Releases Game Times and TV Designations for K-State's First Four Games