K-State's Avery Johnson Gets Surprising Snub Against Big 12 Quarterbacks
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson got more praise among his national competitors in another CFB rankings.
But it was still not as high as he'd probably like. A recent Athletic article ranked Johnson No. 22 among college quarterbacks, placing him in the third tier of the nation's signal-callers. However, he fell below Big 12 quarterbacks Brendan Sorby (Cincinnati), Rocco Becht (Iowa State), Sawyer Robertson (Baylor), Josh Hoover (TCU), and Sam Hoover (Arizona State) on the list.
"Johnson’s first year as K-State’s starter had its ups and downs. There were nights when it all came together and he was the dual-threat star many projected, and others when he was bit by the turnover bug, which doomed the Wildcats in losses to BYU and Houston. He’ll have to do a better job of understanding coverages and identifying defensive looks pre-snap to cut that down. But when he takes care of the ball, there are few more electric than Johnson, who has the acceleration and burst to eat up chunks of yards on the ground."
Johnson logged 2,712 passing yards, 605 rushing yards, and 32 total touchdowns last season. His ascension shows that he's impressing outsiders and displaying his high ceiling athletically.
However, it's clear that he still has a lot to prove to be considered among the nation's absolute best.
