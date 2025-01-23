K-State's Avery Johnson Left Off National Media Outlet's Top 10 College Quarterbacks
247Sports released their top 10 college football quarterback rankings for next season.
Among those on the list were names like Penn State's Drew Allar and Texas' Arch Manning.
However, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson was not. Should he be?
Johnson finished his sophomore season with 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. His dual-threat play style gives him versatility but he needs to do better against quality opponents. Against conference opponents with winning records, he went 1-3, completing just 55.5 percent of his passes while throwing just five touchdowns to five interceptions.
Still, he's got time to move up the ladder, and he's on the right track with the production he's had so far. He and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe were the only Power Four players this regular season with at least 2,500 passing yards and 525 rushing yards. Another season with better production should have Johnson in conversations about the nation's top signal-callers.
His goal is to win a Big 12 championship and play postseason football.
"Being a Kansas kid, I still feel like there's still stuff left to prove here," Johnson said before the Rate Bowl. "I think we can be a really talented team. In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs. It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.