K-State's Avery Johnson Ready For Showdown Vs Shedeur Sanders
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson doesn't take the upcoming Colorado game for granted.
“I think it means a lot,” he said. “it’s obviously you want to look at it like another week but we know how talented of a team Colorado is and coming off a bye week we should be well rested to be able to go out and put our best foot forward. So I think it means a lot just where we set ourselves in the Big 12 moving forward and we don’t want another conference loss.”
The Wildcats are coming off a bye week as they prepare to take on the high-profile Buffaloes Oct. 12 in Boulder. During the break, the Wildcats climbed two spots in the AP Top 25 Football rankings at No. 18.
Their first conference loss came against BYU 38-9 on Sept. 21. Kansas State got a boost after defeating Oklahoma State 42-20 on Sept. 28.
In understanding the importance of the game against Colorado, Johnson made it a point during this bye week to temporarily step away from the game as a reset. He spent time with loved ones and decompressed.
"The biggest thing was taking some time to step away from football, get a little reset," he said. "After Thursday hit, they gave us off Friday throughout the weekend. So just being able to have a little bit of time away from football, I got to go back home see my grandpa, see some old coaches and friends. Got to spend some time with my brother, parents this weekend. So just a little bit of time away from football, to be able to reset and just have that time away so that when I did come back out I was fully ready to go."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
