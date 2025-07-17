K-State's Avery Johnson Reveals NBA YoungBoy As Favorite Pregame Artist
Kansas State has primarily been discussed for its conference title projections next season.
But the latest video around them was a more lighthearted affair. Bleacher Report posted a TikTok video of prominent Big 12 players revealing their favorite pregame songs, with their coaches reacting to the selections. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson lauded "Shot Calling" by NBA YoungBoy as his go-to before hitting the field.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman wasn't the biggest fan.
"It wouldn't be my choice, but I could see it being Avery's," Klieman said in the video.
Funny enough, this is the second time a Wildcats quarterback has mentioned NBA YoungBoy in their pregame playlists. Kansas State veteran Will Howard also revealed his fandom for the artist in an interview with Jon Gruden. Gruden was later seen hilariously bumping the famous rapper in his free time.
"This is NBA YoungBoy, Will Howard put me on this guy," Gruden said. "You ever heard of him? Listen to this. You watch film a lot faster. He was right, it's got a little something to it. NBA YoungBoy, check it out."
At this point, NBA YoungBoy may need to start attending Kansas State games or consider becoming a sponsor for the team. He has the perfect opportunity to start on Aug. 23 as the Wildcats kick off the college season against Iowa State.
More Kansas State News
Former ESPN Insider Has More Good News For Kansas State's Big 12 Ambitions
Will Howard Gets More Gloomy Projections Following Aaron Rodgers Retirement
ESPN Puts All Eyes On Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Entering Season