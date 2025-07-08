K-State's Avery Johnson Still Has Major Question To Address This Season
As Kansas State prepares for its highly anticipated 2025 season, questions surround the Wildcats' ability to meet the high expectations.
But CBS Sports has one simple question for the team that many have asked: Has Avery Johnson taken the next step?
"The Wildcats took a risk letting quarterback Will Howard transfer to Ohio State, where he won the national championship. Johnson was inconsistent as a first-year starter, but it was easy to see why KSU's staff made that choice. He threw for 2,712 yards, rushed for 605 yards, and scored 32 total touchdowns. He also threw 10 backbreaking interceptions. If he can clean up his game, Johnson will rate with the best in the country."
Johnson was slightly underwhelming last season, but the potential is there. His dual-threat play style adds another dimension to the offense, spearheading the ground attack alongside Dylan Edwards and Antonio Martin Jr. He was one of five players in the nation to record at least 2,700 passing yards and 600 rushing yards last season. Johnson's passing needs to improve, but a more loaded receiving corps should aid him with that.
Will Howard's departure to championship glory at Ohio State was likely a stinger as the Wildcats missed the postseason. However, if anything, it should give confidence that a player coming from the program was able to perform at the highest level.
More Kansas State News
K-State’s Avery Johnson Can't Help Raving About Newest Wide Receiver
Kansas State Gets Another Huge Boost After Latest Big 12 Prediction
Kansas State Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To Big 12 Rival