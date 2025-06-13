K-State's Avery Johnson Takes Huge Step With Latest CBS Sports Acclaim
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson gets another huge win with his latest laud from another major news outlet.
CBS Sports' Carter Bahns discussed the college quarterbacks anticipated to take significant strides in 2025, placing Johnson alongside the likes of Drew Allar (Penn State) and Carson Beck (Miami). Bahns says Johnson's athleticism gives him a high floor for next season.
"No one ever doubted his dynamic running ability, but some questioned Johnson's arm talent when he stepped into the starting role at Kansas State last year. The critics looked astute in the Wildcats' four losses, as Johnson threw a pair of interceptions in all but one of those defeats. Johnson transitions into more of a veteran presence atop the offense this fall, and if he refines his aerial abilities in the slightest, his Wildcats will be squarely in the Big 12 and CFP races."
Johnson is entering his junior year, his second as the starting signal-caller in Manhattan, KS. He finished his sophomore campaign with 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, adding 605 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Though he didn't live up to his preseason hype in 2024, he comes back this upcoming season with a full year of experience under his belt.
He also has some new faces in the wide receiver room, adding some depth behind star Jayce Brown. Johnson is the primary fuel for the Wildcats' engine next season, as they look to establish themselves among the nation's best.
