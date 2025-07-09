K-State's Chris Klieman Anoints Tenured Safety As Leader Of Secondary
To be successful in college football, a coach needs a few seasoned players who have been through the rigors of the game.
Look no further than Kansas State safety VJ Payne, a three-year starter for the program. Payne brings a commanding 6-foot-3 and 211-pound presence to the Wildcats' defense.
K-State coach Chris Klieman highlighted Payne’s experience, referring to him as "the unquestioned leader in the secondary."
"He’s one of a handful of guys that started in the Big 12 championship in 2022 and now has been a two-year great player for us," Klieman said during Big 12 Media Day. "He’s coming into his last year, and he’s turned into one of our best leaders, which he needs to be. He knows he needs to be more vocal, and I think he’ll be a great sounding board for the young kids.”
Over the past two seasons, the Gainesville, GA native has started every game for the Wildcats.
Payne was a defensive force last season, logging 40 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and three pass breakups. One of his standout moments came when he picked off former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, helping seal a 31-28 victory. His efforts earned him All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recognition.
Payne will be looked upon to elevate his game and emerge as one of the premier defensive players in the Big 12. If he continues to lead the secondary with consistency, legitimate NFL interest could soon follow.
