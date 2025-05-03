K-State’s Chris Klieman Awaiting Biggest Spring Improvement
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman spoke with the media Friday afternoon to discuss the team’s developments during spring football.
But he says fans and onlookers need to wait until the fall for the finished product.
“The proof will be in the fall. I feel really good about the receivers and the fact that we got some experienced guys in there. But I think we’ll find out more in the fall. That’s hard to really say based on the few practices we had.”
However, Klieman did express his content with the improvement of the offensive unit, specifically quarterback Avery Johnson and the wide receiving core.
“The confidence and leadership that he has has just made our whole offense a lot more confident and efficient,” Klieman said about Johnson.
KANSAS STATE ADDS TO RB DEPTH WITH NEWEST ADDITION
Kansas State football bolstered its running back core with a significant addition Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats added Antonio Martin Jr., who rushed for 1,228 yards and 11 touchdowns at Southeastern Louisiana last season. He can complement Dylan Edwards and Avery Johnson in the backfield, continuing to build on the rushing core that ranked second in the Big 12 last year.
