K-State's Chris Klieman Could Reach Bill Snyder Status If Projection Comes True
College football programs are known for having a quick trigger when it comes to firing coaches if they believe a change is necessary.
However, Kansas State's Chris Klieman appears to be one of the few who doesn't need to worry about job security. CBS Sports recently ranked all 136 FBS coaches based on their stability, evaluating who is on the hot seat and who has nothing to fear.
Klieman received a 0.78 rating, which essentially places him in the 'untouchable' category heading into the season. Other Big 12 coaches who received similar rankings include Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham (0.22) and Utah's Kyle Whittingham (0.67).
Over six seasons in Manhattan, Klieman has guided the Wildcats to become the winningest active program in the Big 12. His 48-28 record ranks second in school history for total wins. Klieman has also led the Wildcats to five victories over teams ranked in the AP Top 10, the most by any Big 12 program since 2019.
In college football, job security largely depends on how a program’s administration and fan base feel about the head coach. In Klieman’s case, he appears to be well respected by both entering the season with their full support.
With Klieman heading into next year without the pressure of job insecurity, he’s free to focus on making the best decisions in pursuit of success.
